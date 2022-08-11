There is a busy corner in Malmo that is a one-stop shop for liquor, laundry, bait, and now, household essentials.
When gas prices are high and individuals are hoping to cut down on trips, TJ’s corner is the place to stop.
The tree-lined route of Hwy. 18 leads to a junction of 321st Avenue and is where TJ’s Country Store is located. It is just a few doors down from TJ’s Liquor.
With an ice cream truck outside, the inside features lots of pantry and fridge staples like meats, frozen pizza, snacks, toilet paper and, of course, chocolate-covered goodies.
Gene Miller is the owner of TJ’s and is not new to the area as he previously worked as the postmaster in Isle.
Ice cream truck
In front of TJ’s Country Store is an ice cream truck that is credited to Vicki Magedanz and Karen Miller (Gene’s wife), who have been bothering Gene to start selling ice cream for years. The problem is that Gene didn’t have the space inside his stores.
One fateful night, Gene solved the problem with just a few clicks of a button. An ice cream truck, which still plays music, by the way, was purchased from an owner in New Jersey.
After Gene “scooped” it up, a company shipped the truck to its new and permanent home in Malmo, it’s displayed near the country store and is full of ice cream.
Groceries
According to Gene, a lot of people coming into his other locations have asked him to open a grocery store. So what started as a little boutique now has coolers for steaks, hamburgers, ribs, and Heggies frozen pizza.
More info
TJ’s Country Store is now open and takes both cash and credit card for purchases. To stay up-to-date with the latest TJ’s happenings, follow its Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/Tjs-Liquor-Suds-Laundry-Tjs-Country-Store-101141708379513.
