Join Crosby’s newest establishment, Trailside Tavern and Patio, at the grand opening of a new restaurant, bar and patio at the former Crosby Bar location, 212 W. Main St., on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5-7 p.m.
Advance tickets to Ride It Out are available for $20 at cuyunalakes.com and all event proceeds will benefit the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Tickets will be $30 at the door. Reservations are limited. Social distancing and state guidelines will be followed, and ample hand sanitizer will be available.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, the Ride It Out event will be held outside on the patio and under a tent in the back of the building. Guests will be the first to tour the new business, receive a complimentary stemless wine glass, two drink tickets, and individually-served savory appetizers while listening to live acoustic music by Christian McShane. Owners Vern Lewis, Pete Brooks and Mike Potter will present a brief program about their new business.
The chamber’s expenses have been slashed; however, most of its budget comes from large public gatherings including an ice fishing contest, Sip & Savor, Business After Hour socials, Music in the Park, golf tournament, Cuyuna Crusher and membership dinner. Nearly all the events have been canceled this year and some modified due to executive orders, resulting in less revenue.
For more information or to make a contribution, contact Chamber Executive Director Brielle Bredsten at brielle@cuyunalakes.com or 218-546-8131.
