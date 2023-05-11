If Duane Ganz hadn’t joined a club when he was in junior high, he may never have become a professional photographer.
He grew up in Maple Plain and was in the Orono school system.
“I joined an eighth grade photo club,” Ganz said, “and the rest is history.”
It was during high school that he said he developed his skills in shooting sports. He related that he turned down requests to take wedding photos, because “I only had a 35mm camera which wasn’t good enough to shoot weddings and I didn’t want to ruin my name before I even got started.”
After he graduated in 1969, he considered becoming a conservation officer and to that end enrolled in Brainerd junior College. During his two years there, the rules changed requiring conservation officers to hold four-year degrees. Ganz was more interested in the photography courses that he was also taking at the college.
His trajectory changed again after he met Bonnie Norgren from Aitkin. They married in 1972. Bonnie’s parents had a dairy farm in the Aitkin area and planned to retire within a year. When Bonnie asked Duane if he wanted to take over the dairy operation, he said, “Yes.”
The Ganzes doubled the dairy herd and continued the milking operation but there was one looming problem. “We couldn’t seem to get any heifers,” he said. “This went on for years.”
Also, while milk prices were good in the early 1970s, they continued to drop. In 1985, the federal government had a program to encourage farmers to quit the dairy business. In 1986 the same federal government approved the use of BGH, a hormone to give cows to increase milk production. At that point, Duane decided to quit the dairy business since the government just undid any production cuts from 1985, ending any hope of better milk prices in the near future.
PHOTOGRAPHY
In 1978, Ganz upgraded from his 35mm camera, purchasing a used Yashika 2-1/4 x 2-1/4 for $60. On his way home after the purchase, a neighbor stopped him and asked if Duane would take the photos for his wedding.
Ganz said yes and went out to buy a good flash, which he said cost more than his new, used camera.
After the first wedding shoot, more and more requests came and it grew from there. He began taking graduation photos in his basement in 1987.
For a couple of years, Ganz worked for George Shetka at Shetka’s Pro Photo in Aitkin. Duane’s Photography got a place of its own in 1989, with the opportunity to rent-to-buy the old Sears building on Second Street. In 2006, he moved the business to its current location on Minnesota Avenue, part of the former Coast to Coast store.
CHANGING TIMES
Ganz said his worst year was 2002 because of the switch from film to digital. His lab in Iowa put on a weekend seminar in February 2002 featuring new technology and new ways to use photography.
“I came home with a $4,000 camera and lens,” he said.
He said it was a year of stress headaches while he was operating his business and attending digital photography seminars all over Minnesota. “It was a different language,” he said.
Ganz did double work the entire year, shooting film and digital photos until he was satisfied with the new technology.
REFLECTING
“My favorite part is the satisfaction of making an average person look great,” he said. “I also learned to see light and put it into my pictures.”
His least favorite things about the business are the ordering and the paperwork, although he had Bonnie’s help with the bookkeeping and taxes.
During the years of Duane’s Photography, he also operated a pheasant preserve for eight years or so. His farm has 20 beef cattle, 30 or 35 laying hens and four goats (Bonnie milks the goats).
Duane and Bonnie have two daughters and six grandchildren. In retirement, they hope to visit their family and travel some.
LIQUIDATION
Duane closed his business May 1 but the building remains open for the month for a studio liquidation. Some of the items offered for sale are cameras, tripods, lighting, background systems and office equipment. Those who may have photos or negatives should pick them up.
Liquidation sale times are 9 a.m. -5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturdays.
