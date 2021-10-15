Ty Twaddle, Cori Holland are T-Bones

Ty Twaddle and Cori Holland started coming to the McGregor area about four years ago to ride Aitkin County’s ATV trail system.
“After the first time, we left our bar and grill business in Missouri every chance we got to come up here and explore the world class ATV system Aitkin County has built,” said Twaddle.
Twaddle is from North Dakota and went to school in Grand Forks, Minnesota. Cori is a Kansas City native. Together they ran a successful restaurant and bar, but once they found out about the Soo Line Trail, they put their business on the market and 30 days later they moved ‘up north’.
“We do real Kansas City-style barbecue,” Twaddle explained. That means that large cuts of meat are dry rubbed with spices, then cooked ‘low and slow.’ All sauces are served on the side.
“As far as we know, there’s nothing like what we do within 50-100 miles of here. Business has been way better than we expected.”
Pork roasts and briskets are rubbed and started to cook in the evening after the shop closes. They cook all night and are ready to carve up when they open for business at 11 a.m. Turkeys and ribs are started early in the morning.
“You won’t see a microwave or anything like that in here,” Holland pointed out. “Everything is served hot and freshly cooked.”
“We do 120 racks of ribs per week and 20-25 briskets,” Twaddle added.
T-Bones is located at 43086 Hwy. 65, just north of Ukura’s Big Dollar in McGregor. They are open Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until they run out of barbecue, which is usually between 5 and 7 p.m., except that they always close at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
The menu includes sandwiches and dinners, and traditional sides like macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and baked beans.
“Our Ultimate Mac & Cheese is one of our popular entrees,” Holland said. “Our smoky macaroni and cheese forms the base, then there is a layer of BBQ baked beans, and your choice of barbecued meat. To top it off, there’s a sprinkle of crispy deep fried, sliced jalapeños.”
The pair may adjust their winter hours so that they are closed on Sundays, but that is still to be determined. Current hours are always posted on their Facebook page.
Seating is available outside and they do cater small parties when it doesn’t conflict with their store hours.
“Our business is right-sized with just the two of us,” Twaddle said. We are efficient and can still enjoy life the way we are set up.
T-Bones phone number is 218-768-8800. They can be contacted by email at info@tbonestakeoutbbq.com.
