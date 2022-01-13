Ukura’s Bottle Shop held its grand opening in McGregor on Friday, Dec. 17.
The concept to open the bottle shop originated from listening to customers’ requests for the need for a wider selection of wines and local craft beers from Minnesota. “So, we thought, ‘Why not us?’” said co-owner Kory Marsyla. “We wanted to do our best to keep everyone shopping locally and create more jobs for the community.”
“I think our opening day was a success!” exclaimed co-owner Ashley Marsyla. “I extend a huge thank you to everyone who stopped in, called, sent us a text and sent us flowers, and of course, to our awesome employees for their hard work to help us pull it all together. We live in the best community and are so excited for our new business venture.”
The building is located just north of the Marsyla’s family-run Ukura’s Big Dollar grocery store in McGregor. Ukura’s Big Dollar has been a mainstay in McGregor for nearly 58 years and was named the McGregor Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Business of the Year.
Ukura’s Big Dollar opened its doors in May 1962 under the ownership of Kenny and Cathy Ukura.
The business originated as a meat locker and processing service and included a small grocery store. Over time, the grocery store grew to become a larger part of the business. Kenny and Cathy’s son, Mark Ukura, purchased the business in 1987 when the new store was built. Mark maintained ownership until August 2019. Mark’s daughter Andrea, her husband Kory Marsyla, and their children, Ashley and Zerek, are the current owners. “We are very proud to be the third and fourth generation in ownership of Ukura’s Big Dollar,” said Kory.
Dirt work for the bottle shop began in late-spring to early-summer of this year. “There were a lot of obstacles and hurdles along the way, but the quality of our local contractors helped us easily overcome every obstacle we faced,” explained Kory. A few of the obstacles included shortages of electrical wiring, shelving and lumber. “Our local contractors were able to handle the difficulties and that was beyond impressive to us,” concluded Kory.
Weekly discount days feature 10% off for seniors 62 and older on Mondays, for veterans and first responders on Tuesdays and for all wine purchases on Wednesdays. Gift certificates are also available for purchase.
Ukura’s Bottle Shop is located at 41561 State Hwy. 65 and can be reached by calling 218-419-0690.
