The Lakes Area United Way announced that 17 local nonprofit programs were named as 2022-2023 Lakes Area United Way Partner Programs.
A total of $85,000 has been committed over the course of the next year to support the work of these programs.
In the area of education, funding will support Kinship Partners’ youth mentoring program, Lakes Area Restorative Justice Project’s Restorative Group Conferencing and the Brainerd/Baxter Youth Center’s LifeTalks series at The Shop.
Programs receiving funding for work in promoting financial stability include Central Lakes College’s Food Rescue program, the Bridges of Hope Warming Shelter, Salem West’s outreach program, Brainerd Lakes Salvation Army’s Emergency Services and Pathway of Hope, Aitkin Habitat for Humanity’s youth build and The Outreach Program of Brainerd Lakes Youth Packing and Food Distribution programs.
In support of community health, funding goes to Children’s Dental Services’ School-Based Dental Care, Breath of Life Adult Day Services participant sponsorships, Pine River-Backus and Northland Area Family Centers’ Home Visiting Services, Family Safety Network domestic violence advocacy services, the Crisis Line and Referral Service and to two Relationship Safety Alliance programs: Alex and Brandon Child Safety Center and the Domestic Violence Center.
