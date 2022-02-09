United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Acting State Director for Minnesota Cynthia Morales announced the department is investing $27 million to help rural America keep resources and wealth at home through job training, business expansion and technical assistance.
“USDA’s business programs are meant to assist rural ag producers, small businesses and entrepreneurs with start-up and expansion to help create jobs and economic opportunity in rural communities,” Morales said. “Today’s investments will help support economic expansion of rural America by not only adding value but also keeping it local, like high-paying jobs, so that wealth created in rural areas stays in rural areas.”
Morales highlighted 19 investments that will help companies hire more workers and reach new customers. They will open the door to new economic opportunities for communities and people who historically have lacked access to critical resources and financing. And they will help entrepreneurs, business cooperatives and farmers in nearly every state create jobs, grow businesses, and find new and better markets for the items they produce.
For example: Mille Lacs Energy Cooperative will use a $300,000 grant from the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program to construct a fire hall/public safety building in McGregor. The current facility is not adequate to store the required emergency equipment on site nor provide necessary exhaust extraction. The new facility will address capacity issues for years to come.
