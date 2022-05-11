The Aitkin Area Chamber’s Welcoming Committee met with Ginger and Chris Peterson, owners of Ginger Marie’s May 3. Pictured, from left: Tim Steffens, Leslie Goble, Chris Peterson, Ginger Peterson, Jessica Janzen and Terry Barrett.
The Aitkin Area Chamber’s Welcoming Committee met with Ginger and Chris Peterson, owners of Ginger Marie’s May 3. Pictured, from left: Tim Steffens, Leslie Goble, Chris Peterson, Ginger Peterson, Jessica Janzen and Terry Barrett.
Ginger Marie’s gives Ginger Peterson a reason to get up every day.
Ginger retired at age 51 from a 25-year-long police officer career with the Cheyenne, Wyoming Police Department and her husband, Chris, is a retired U.S. Army Warrant Officer 3. With encouragement and mentorship from Cathy Hughes, the Petersons purchased the former Bette Mae’s. Located at 206 Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin, the former Bette Mae’s is now open as Ginger Marie’s, with no major changes, but a fun new look, according to the store’s Facebook page.
The Petersons have owned Ginger Marie’s since January of this year and held a grand opening April 22 and 23. Ginger Marie’s features a variety of items from Minnesota-made jewelry to books, games, women’s clothing and shoes and recently added men’s apparel.
After living in Wyoming her entire life, Ginger and Chris (a Minnesota native) moved to Aitkin. They have lived in Aitkin for nearly four years now and reside with their two mastiffs Thaddeus and Renne (short for Renegade). “I love it here, people are absolutely very friendly and welcoming,” said Ginger. “I have made some of the best friends I have ever had here.”
Ginger Marie’s summer hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. and can be reached at 218-429-0151 or email gingermari3s@gmail.com.
