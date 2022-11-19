Victual photo

Victual, Crosby, was awarded the 2022 Retailer of the Year by the Minnesota Retailers Association (MnRA). Pictured, from left: MnRA past Board Chair, Lonnie McQuirter, 36 Lyn Refuel Station; Victual owners Paul VanderWaal and Paul Kirkman; MnRA past Board Chair and Chair of the Retail Rally Event Committee, Hillary Feder, Hillary’s; current MnRA Board Chair, David Ring, Kwik Trip.

 Bruce Nustad

Victual, is a business on Main Street in Crosby that focuses on premium ice cream and specialty foods.

The store’s website at https://shopvictual.com said, “Our product categories include ice cream, cheese, charcuterie, gourmet, gifts and spirits. Our selection is carefully curated to bring depth and variety.”

