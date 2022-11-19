Victual, Crosby, was awarded the 2022 Retailer of the Year by the Minnesota Retailers Association (MnRA). Pictured, from left: MnRA past Board Chair, Lonnie McQuirter, 36 Lyn Refuel Station; Victual owners Paul VanderWaal and Paul Kirkman; MnRA past Board Chair and Chair of the Retail Rally Event Committee, Hillary Feder, Hillary’s; current MnRA Board Chair, David Ring, Kwik Trip.
Victual, is a business on Main Street in Crosby that focuses on premium ice cream and specialty foods.
The store’s website at https://shopvictual.com said, “Our product categories include ice cream, cheese, charcuterie, gourmet, gifts and spirits. Our selection is carefully curated to bring depth and variety.”
Victual was the sole recipient of the Retailer of the Year award for 2022 by the Minnesota Retailers Association (MnRA) as part of its 2022–2023 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program.
The specialty goods store was recognized due to “Victual’s success in complementing the area’s existing retail in a small community (population 2,400).”
MnRA began by putting out a call for nominations. A panel of peer judges reviewed nearly 120 nominations and selected the top nominee in each category.
“It’s not necessarily uncommon for the Retailer of the Year to be a small store, however Crosby is the smallest area where we have recognized since we began the program in 2017,” said Bruce Nustad, President of MnRA. “Their store truly has it all. They have created a unique, successful store with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience that showcases what is great about retail in Minnesota.”
Paul Kirkman, co-owner of Victual with Paul VanderWaal, described Victual as a “retail unicorn that, on paper, few would have anticipated its success in the marketplace—we’re a metropolitan-style store with sophisticated offerings in Crosby.” They chose to locate Victual in Crosby for its confluence of customers.
“From neighborhood residents and the medical professionals of the Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, to the surrounding lakes community and most importantly the tourists brought in by the mountain bicycle trails of the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area,” said Kirkman. “We’re a unique business outside of a regional metropolitan area. We’ve been laser-focused on creating a store, an environment and a product assortment that is out of place for its locale in north central Minnesota—yet something that was clearly needed and wanted based on sales results.”
Kirkman also credits the business plan and staff for Victual’s success in an unexpected area of the state.
“The business plan was well-vetted by financial analysts from the North Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center, which I think is a hugely important step in the process of launching a business,” said Kirkman. “We also couldn’t have accomplished this without our dedicated staff who continue to step up and give it their all every day. We’re continually laser-focused on customer service—knowing our market, knowing and believing in our products and being storytellers—even to knowing the stories behind each bottle in our small, but highly curated liquor store.”
