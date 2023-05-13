Executive chef and Aitkin alumni, Peter Lowe, owner of Block North Brew Pub, The Locker Room and The Beanery purchased and moved a pink building adjacent to The Beanery in 2022 where he planned to put in an outdoor patio.
He said Amy Wyant, manager at The Beanery, had asked him one day what he wanted to do with the empty lot and he responded, “Let’s shoot for the stars straight off the bat.”
A community information event was held May 2. Wyant said, “A project of this magnitude has quite a large budget.” She said that over $200,000 had been raised thus far for the project (the project goal is $286,604) with help from fiscal sponsor Aitkin County Friends of the Arts. Using a fiscal sponsor has enabled The Terrace to attract funding for its operations that will be tax-deductible to donors. The fiscal sponsor also helps qualify for grants usually only available to nonprofit organizations.
Wyant described, “As you walk through the 8-foot high stone archway into the outdoor space, you will feel the charm of an old European city.” As you continue to the sitting area, straight ahead will be an elevated stage. Above the stage will be a mural designed and painted by Aitkin native Arnie Weimer. Weimer designed and painted the mural on the exterior north wall of the former Gramma’s Pantry and Market building in Aitkin.
“Along the side walls, panels will display information about local foods, the history of Aitkin and the performing and visual arts in the area,” Wyant continued. The outdoor area will be decorated with hanging flower baskets and include adirondack seating.
Project foreman, Wayne Johnson, has worked with Lowe on some other projects and said a survey had been completed and his next step will be applying for permits and contacting contractors. Johnson described the amenities of the project from a VIP room to lighting to storage.
PARTNERS
Several members of the community were at the information event to talk about their involvement with the project.
Peggy Jones, vice president of sales and research at American Peat Technology, spoke to the group. She talked about the new leadership at APT, CEO Brad Pieper. Jones said, “He is bringing a renewed commitment to community.” She explained that negotiations with Wyant and Lowe were underway to determine what APT’s role with the project will be and the company intends to be a major donor.
Cindi Baker, COO at Riverwood Healthcare Center, said, “As a donor ($10,000) to the project, Riverwood is proud to continue our tradition of giving back to the communities that we serve. As a gathering place, The Terrace will bring people together and help strengthen our community bond.”
Allison Rian (AlliCat Farm and aggregation coordinator for the Aitkin Farmer’s Market) spoke about how access to locally grown fresh food specific to local farmers is important and will be incorporated into The Terrace. Cooler space will be provided in the space to store Market Share boxes. The Market Share box is described as “a full box of farm-fresh staples for foodies and families” since it will carry more than just vegetables and may include items like eggs, corn meal, flour and less common produce like eggplant. The market boxes program is administered by the Aitkin Food Hub. “The Terrace project is important to the farmers’ market and the food hub since there is going to be a cooler available for local farmers,” said Rian.
Jane Grimsbo Jewett (WillowSedge Farm and Minnesota Institute for Sustainable Agriculture) talked about Aitkin County’s connection to statewide projects and Statewide Health Improvement Partnership (SHIP). “I’m just thrilled that Aitkin is one of the hub sites and that we are able to showcase that local food and that project through The Terrace,” said Jewett. She added that local SHIP Coordinator Hannah Colby is “all in” on local healthy food.
Angela and Curt Weitnauer (Aitkin class of 1981) donated $15,000 to sponsor a VIP room for performers. Curt described his family history in Aitkin and said, “Angela and I are both passionate music fans. It was a no-brainer for us.” Wyant said the VIP room has been renamed the Weitnauer VIP room.
Christian McShane, Aitkin County Friends of the Arts, provided live music at the event and said in a Facebook post, “Super exciting stuff for performing arts of every kind in Aitkin County and beyond.” McShane talked about the ACFOA and how the group has assisted in getting the ball rolling on the music scene in Aitkin. “With your support … just wait to see what comes. It’s going to keep building and building.”
Lowe stood at the podium to tell the story about his concept for The Terrace. “The biggest thing with this is it’s not The Beanery Cafe’s project. This is a community space.” Live music, live theater, education programming, special events and more will be able to be held at The Terrace.
A grand opening event is tentatively set for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Watch “The Beanery Cafe & Roastery” Facebook page for updates.
SPONSORSHIPS
Donations/sponsorships received: $100,000 from the Blandin Foundation, Grand Rapids; Lynne Jacobs, Aitkin County CARE director helped secure BRIC (Building Resilient Inclusive Communities) funding of $15,918; IRRRB (Iron Range Resource and Rehabilitation Board) $29,537; Compeer Financial - Enriching Rural America $2,500; Age-Friendly Minnesota Council $25,000; Riverwood Healthcare $10,000; Weitnauers $15,000; SHIP $1,500; Aitkin County $5,000.
Those who would like to support The Terrace or become involved can contact Wyant at The Beanery 218-927-7811. Checks should be made out to Aitkin County Friends of the Arts and dropped off at The Beanery or mailed to Amy M. Wyant, The Terrace Project, 36752 500th Lane, Palisade, MN 56469.
THE PINK BUILDING
The pink building that used to be on the lot has been moved to the fairgrounds thanks to Scott Rian who knew of the building’s historic significance. Rian said the building was of “mudsill” construction and needed to be preserved. See “The last of its kind” in the May 4, 2022 Aitkin Age or online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.