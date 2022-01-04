In a recent article about the Aitkin County Economic Development Committee, the Age stated that it was a county committee.
Aitkin Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Taylor Erickson wasted no time in setting the record straight.
“The meeting was at the county and Aitkin County Economic Development Coordinator Mark Jeffers is the new committee chair so it’s a totally understandable assumption,” she said.
The Aitkin Chamber of Commerce (chamber) is made up of dues-paying businesses from around Aitkin County.
“You become a member of the chamber by paying your annual dues. All committees are open to people who represent a member,” Erickson said.
Taylor Erickson, Kari Paulsen, Lynne Jacobs, Cindy Chuhanic, Chad Gross, Kathleen Ryan, Mike Skrbich, Stacy Cluff, Mary Aulie, Dan Stifter, Stan Gustafson, Tami Jacobs and Mark Jeffers (chair) are the current members of the chamber’s Economic Development Committee.
MISSION
“The mission of the Economic Development committee is to enhance the many attributes that the city of Aitkin and surrounding area have to offer. We are dedicated to help create opportunities for economic development through business growth, expansion, retention and attraction in working as partners to develop a climate conducive in maintaining the quality of life for the city of Aitkin and surrounding area. We are dedicated to creating a more vibrant and cultivated community by:
• Serving as a conduit between the commercial economic interests in Aitkin and the municipal government;
• Encouraging the economic well-being and expansion of the existing commercial businesses located within the Aitkin community;
• Responsibly assisting in developing properties within Aitkin in an effort to improve the aesthetics of the city of Aitkin and surrounding area while providing additional revenue; and,
• Reviewing ordinances, policies and practices to determine their impact on existing and proposed commercial businesses.”
STRATEGIC PLANNING
In 2017 the chamber’s Economic Development Committee started working with APEX to develop a strategic plan for the committee. Key opportunities for growth were identified and the committee started chipping away at the identified goals. Some of the goals and opportunities committees have been working on since then are:
• BRE – Business Retention and Expansion visits, where businesses are interviewed to identify barriers to expansion and brainstorm solutions.
• Entrepreneur Training
• Attraction, including the annual Tour of Opportunities event, where chamber members work with entrepreneurs to provide them with the resources and properties to open a business here. Another piece of this is the focus on expanding broadband in the area – that’s an important part of attracting businesses and residents.
• Brand and Marketing Plan involves working with CLC’s marketing team to come up with logos and ad messaging for Aitkin. The logos and messaging are done and will be rolled out in 2022.
• Recreation. Aitkin’s waterways have been identified as huge opportunity for tourism and economic stimulation. Some events have been held on the rivers, like the successful (and free) Ripplesippi Paddle and Paddle Your Glass Off events. Chamber committees are working with the state of Minnesota to establish a designated water trail in Aitkin, as well as a Great River Road orientation site, projects that will help with marketing, recognition and funding.
• Beyond the Status Quo is a committee with a goal of helping develop the talent already in this community. The committee worked with the Blandin Foundation to build a cohort for the 2019 Blandin Leadership Program. Kari Paulsen, in particular, was instrumental in getting that program to Aitkin.
More information about the city’s experience with the Blandin Leadership Program can be found at https://blandinfoundation.org/news-room/news-items/aitkin-area-residents-complete-blandin-community-leadership-program-retreat/.
• Housing
• Workforce (this is a particular goal for 2022)
• Legislative Outreach Chamber members saw a need to connect economic stakeholders with lawmakers, as well as a need to really show legislators that Aitkin needs to be a priority for them. That was the inspiration for the chamber’s annual legislative luncheon event.
To find out more about the Aitkin Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Committee, go to www.aitkin.com.
