The official signs are up, and the doors are open at Domino’s in Deerwood.
Corey Johnson is the man behind bringing the pizza to the area. However, it’s not just pizza that’s offered these days; it’s sandwiches, salads, desserts and so much more.
“We’re excited to be part of the community,” said Johnson. “Our goal is to employ about 20 folks locally.”
Johnson has been part of the Central Minnesota area his whole life, growing up in south Pine River. Now, his family lives near Nisswa on their farm that features beef cows and chickens.
The family stays pretty busy. “Our kids are at that age … they’re super active in sports. So our lives outside of work revolve around getting them to practice and games,” he noted.
“We also like to hunt and fish,” Johnson said. “Typical Minnesota folks.”
Domino’s is familiar territory for the owner. He first started with the company over 20 years ago, in 1999, as a job in college. “My car wasn’t really up to speed to delivering constantly. So, I did their management development program,” explained Johnson. He moved up the ranks and worked as a manager and then general manager as he was finishing up his degree. In around 2007, he became a partner at the Domino’s location he was working at. Since then, he has opened stores in Ramsey, Princeton and Cambridge.
Not too long ago, Johnson began the search to open a store in the area. “That has proven to be the hardest task for us ... We’ve been looking since the summer of 2020,” he said. “I finally found this location in January or February of this year by chance. I had come over as a Hail Mary one last time to look … I started driving … just looking.”
The drive Johnson took worked out because the perfect location in Deerwood was found.
What to order
When Johnson was asked what his go-to order was, he replied, “Our pacific veggie pizza on a thin crust. Substitute garlic parmesan sauce for the red sauce. Add chicken. It’s super tasty.”
“You can feed a family of four for under 30 bucks pretty easily, and it’s pretty decent food,” Johnson said. Domino’s has a mix-and-match deal for pizzas and sides.
How to order
The best way to find out if the new store will deliver to your home is to check online or on the Domino’s phone app.
Ordering online is fairly user-friendly at www.dominos.com and by phone at 218-622-0030.
This new store is located across the street from the Super One in Crosby at 22413 MN 6, Deerwood.
