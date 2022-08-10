"We brought her boat here to be restored,” laughed Joe Linder.
The Linder family, Arnie and Julie and their son Joe, bought Classic Canvas in April 2021.
“Arnie had driven by this place a gazillion times and he always wanted to stop and see what the business really was,” said Julie.
“My aunt and uncle in Grand Rapids had their boat done here so we set it up to bring her (Julie’s) boat here,” added Joe. “Through conversations we found out that it (the business) was available.”
Julie went on to talk about how the family redid a pontoon at their lake home in Grand Rapids. The family decided it might be kind of fun to do something like that with Arnie and Julie being retired. “We couldn’t have done it without Joe,” said Julie.
“My husband and Joe both have a construction background and they know a lot about everything. It’s a field they feel comfortable in,” said Julie.
The Linders said business has been steady and basically operated by two families. Julie and Joe talked about co-workers: Jesse, Becky, Justen, Joe (Jesse’s brother) and Joe’s wife Renee. “Becky is about the only one who’s not in one of the two families but she’s pretty much like family,” said Joe. The Linder’s grandson, Jay, works at Classic Canvas full-time as well as being a boat captain for the high school fishing team, the Aitkin Anglers.
“We have excellent employees,” said Julie. “They are so easy to work with, just a pleasure. They have been great at helping us learn the trade.”
BACKGROUND
Joe Linder owned a small sub-contractor construction business previously and his wife Laura has a dance studio in Maplewood.
“Arnie’s background is military and he is a former pilot for Sun Country Airlines,” said Julie. “He also had a construction company around 2001.”
Julie lauded her husband, “He (Arnie) is a master builder, plumber, electrician, carpenter; he enjoys doing that.”
Arnie and Julie retired and moved to Grand Rapids from the Cities. They moved to Aitkin on April 1 last year. The family has had some hunting land in Bennettville since the 1940s. “We’ve been here, just never lived here before,” said Joe whocurrently lives in Maplewood but works at the shop during the week.
SERVICES AND PRODUCTS
The company offers canvas covers and biminis, reupholstery, flooring …“Pretty much anything on a pontoon from the plywood up,” said Joe. The website, www.classiccanvasmn.com says Classic Canvas will deliver quality custom canvas craftsmanship to provide customers with reliable and knowledgeable products and services. Free winter storage with all restorations is also included.
All of the work is done in-house. When asked what makes their services unique, Joe said, “We are family-oriented, it’s custom-designed and it’s personal. The customer chooses what they want.” Julie added that the company is veteran-owned and supports veterans, “We are currently working on a Wounded Warrior Project boat.”
“We support our local community,” continued Joe. “Aitkin is a very welcoming community,” said Julie. “We have met very nice people and business owners. They have been very supportive and some have referred people to us. I think that says good things about what the community thinks about our workmanship.”
Classic Canvas can be found at 31554 416th Avenue, approximately four miles south of Aitkin on Hwy. 169. Hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in the summer. In the winter, the only change is the business is not open on Saturday.
See more about Classic Canvas at www.classiccanvasmn.com or give them a call at 218-927-1781.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.