Has a scent ever taken you back to a past time and reminded you of something? Jovan Bebeau wants to help people create and savor those memories.
JOVAN BEBEAU
Bebeau said she is a typical Minnestan. “I love the outdoors and everything that it has to offer: camping, fishing, snowmobiling, ATVs and I am a die hard Vikings fan. I live my life by the golden rule and treat everyone as if they were family. Above all else, I believe that laughter is life’s best medicine.”
She lives in Aitkin with her husband but grew up near the Cities in Ramsey. “Life led me to Ironton. My first real experience with the “up north” lifestyle; let’s just say, some of it I had to adjust to. Life and its twists and turns led me to move to Washington D.C. to finish my masters program for criminal justice working at NCIS; yes,the series is filmed there as well. My husband and I moved back to Minnesota, but only temporarily. We went out to Las Vegas for about five years working in surveillance, but moved back to Minnesota to take care of an ill family member.” That is when Bebeau and her husband bought their first house in Aitkin. “Life happened and really had us thinking about what we have versus what we want in life. We decided we really wanted a home on the lake and a little piece of land we could hunt and fish. We appreciate the country life and everything it has to offer.”
Bebeau has attained degrees in psychology and criminal justice. She has worked surveillance and then surprisingly, ended up in the medical insurance field. “Drastic change yes, but I love it. I get to talk to people, make them laugh or just be a sounding board letting them know that someone is there for them.”
She said she has always simply wanted to make a difference. “I firmly believe the more moments you get with your family, loved ones, friends, neighbors or pets can make all the difference in the world.”
Bebeau has always had candles around her, “… not just one but many. I love how relaxing a room can feel with just the flicker of a candle and how memorable it can be as well. I really began to acknowledge that the smell isn’t the only thing I love about a candle, but it’s what it reminds me of as well: that’s when I began to appreciate them even more. Why do I love the clean linen smell, because its that fresh smell when your clothes have dried out on the line. The smell of lilacs reminds me of my mother. She disliked the smell of them and they were planted all around her house, so every time I smell lilacs I laugh and think of her.”
Toward the end of summer, a thought inched its way closer to reality and Bebeau decided she would make scented candles. “It’s not the candle that I want people to purchase, it’s the memory that has yet to be created or the memory of the past that makes you smile,” she explained.
WHITE OAK AMBIENCE LLC
Bebeau said the name of her business is special to her because of where she lives. “Our land is covered in white oak (trees) and I love our little house with all the trees. You wake up and never know what you’re going to see wandering in the woods or lake: deer, bear, beavers, swans, eagles, ducks or geese. The word “ambience” is really what started the idea that is turning into a reality for me. The ambience that a candle brings, not just the physically appealing nature of a candle, but the environment it creates and the memories it brings back when you smell it. That is what White Oak Ambience is all about.”
Jar candles and wax melts in multiple sizes will be the initial products Bebeau will have available but hopes to expand her product line to include candle accessories as well.
Being a one-woman show at this time, Bebeau’s business is in its early stages but she hopes to make online shopping available within the next couple of months. After that, she would like to have a presence at craft shows as well.
People can email Bebeau at contact@whiteoakambience.com. Find White Oak Ambience LLC on Facebook and watch the website at www.whiteoakambience.com for information.
