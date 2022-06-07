AIM Violent Crimes Enforcement year-to-date

The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) was created in January of 2022 and received State of Minnesota grant funding to investigate, identify and disrupt illegal drug activity within the jurisdictions of the AIM VCET members.
Law Enforcement Agencies throughout the three counties have signed a joint powers agreement allowing law enforcement officers from Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aitkin Police Department, Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office to seek out and conduct criminal investigations on those who are involved with violent crimes.
Since the AIM VCET has been operational, agents assigned have successfully investigated numerous crimes resulting in the following arrests and seizures:
The AIM VCET requests that if any citizens in the three county coverage area have concerns or information regarding ongoing criminal activity involving drugs or violent crimes to please contact their local dispatch centers or the AIM VCET office at 218-927-7449.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
