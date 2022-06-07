The Aitkin-Itasca-Mille Lacs Violent Crimes Enforcement Team (AIM VCET) was created in January of 2022 and received State of Minnesota grant funding to investigate, identify and disrupt illegal drug activity within the jurisdictions of the AIM VCET members.

Law Enforcement Agencies throughout the three counties have signed a joint powers agreement allowing law enforcement officers from Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office, Aitkin Police Department, Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Police Department and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office to seek out and conduct criminal investigations on those who are involved with violent crimes.

Since the AIM VCET has been operational, agents assigned have successfully investigated numerous crimes resulting in the following arrests and seizures:

AIM Violent Crimes Enforcement year-to-date

The AIM VCET requests that if any citizens in the three county coverage area have concerns or information regarding ongoing criminal activity involving drugs or violent crimes to please contact their local dispatch centers or the AIM VCET office at 218-927-7449.

