Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Dec. 27 and 28:
Jolene F. Tuil-Petersen, 47, Brainerd, was sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $187. Dismissed charge was Driving After Revocation.
Zachariah J. Colvin, 31, Minneapolis, was sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $287. Dismissed charge was fail to dim headlights within 1,000 ft. of oncoming vehicle.
Philip P. Deneen, 27, Hillman, was sentenced on fishing without a stamp; pay $137.
Cody L. Hathaway, 26, Milaca, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $287.
Bradyn A. Janisch-Lake, 18, St. Paul, was sentenced on failure to drive with due care; pay $287.
Russell, J. Kangas, 58, Corcoran, was sentenced on speeding 65/60; pay $127.
Chi H. Ostlund, 38, Medina, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 72/60; pay $300.
John K. Reitmeier, 52, St. Paul, was sentenced on felony first degree sale of controlled substance; serve 150 months; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts felony first degree aggravated sale controlled substance crime, felony third degree sale controlled substance, felony fourth degree possession of controlled substance, felony first degree possession of controlled substance, felony possession of stolen firearm, two counts of possession of firearm by ineligible person and two counts felony possession of ammunition by ineligible person.
Austin J. Schmitt, 25, Aitkin, was sentenced on second degree refusal to submit to chemical test; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days served; Huber/STS at discretion of jail staff; pay $1,092. Dismissed charge was DWI.
Matthew M. Jones, 41, Apple Valley, was sentenced on fourth degree criminal damage to property; credit for 4 days served; pay $646.50. Dismissed charges were third degree refusal to submit to chemical test and fourth degree DWI.
Jerritte J. Caldwell, 45, Redby, was sentenced on fifth degree assault; credit for 7 days served; pay $387. Dismissed charge was domestic assault.
Terry C. Halvorson, 45, McGregor, was sentenced on DAC - inimical to public safety; credit for 5 days served; pay $212.
