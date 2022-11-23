Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Nov. 1, 2, 9 and 14 and Judge John DeSanto on Nov. 10:
Janara L. Maure, 29, Chisholm, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Suspension; pay $425.
Brigette R. Purdy, 51, Prior Lake, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charge was DWI.
Maria L. E. Roberts, 23, Crosby, was sentenced on possession open bottle law; pay $262.
Russell J. Roberts, 42, Cambridge, was sentenced on DAS; pay $362.
Betty J. Stefanick, 41, Elk River, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; serve 40 days; credit for 3 days served; Huber/STS at discretion of jail staff; EHM allowed; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were three counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, 3rd Degree DWI, introduce contraband into jail and no Minnesota Driver’s License.
Karen Stocke, 68, McGregor, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $475.
Maxwell V. Horn, 27, Minneapolis, was sentenced on speeding 90/60; pay $287.
Joshua T. Stanchfield, 45, Champlin, was sentenced on speeding 70/60; pay $127.
William A. Stiles, 43, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for 5 days served; pay $462. Dismissed charges were four counts of domestic assault and one count tamper with motor vehicle.
Jasen E. Townley, 50, Brook Park, was sentenced on 2nd Degree DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test; serve 30 days; credit for 7 days served; Huber/STS at discretion of jail staff; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree controlled substance possession, felony 5th degree controlled substance possession, 2nd degree DWI, Driving After Revocation, possess small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zenon M. Yracheta, 50, Superior, Wisconsin, was sentenced on no Minnesota Driver’s License; pay $262. Dismissed charge was speeding 77/60.
John A. Rieman, 67, Finlayson, was sentenced on careless driving; credit for 2 days served; pay $612. Dismissed charges were 4th Degree DWI and two counts DWI.
Joshua J. Gaffaney, 29, Aitkin, was sentenced on careless driving; pay $387. Dismissed charge was DWI.
Dean P. Lamke, 55, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree criminal damage to property; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days served; Huber/STS at the discretion of jail staff; pay $187. Also sentenced on harassment; serve 60 days; credit for 3 days served; Huber/STS at the discretion of jail staff; pay $562. Dismissed charges were felony harassment, felony threats of violence, 5th degree assault and disorderly conduct.
Kwinton P. Dropps, 25, Annandale, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 71/60; pay $300.
Mason J. Berube, 26, Felton, was charged with two counts of trespassing and two counts of unlawful assembly, had the matters continued for dismissal on conditions; pay $250 on each.
Jeanne J. Fahlstrom, 61, Minneapolis, was charged with one count of trespassing and two counts of unlawful assembly, had the matters continued for dismissal on conditions; pay $250 on each. Dismissed charge was trespassing.
Anders J. H. Peterson, 20, Golden Valley, received a stay of adjudication on under 21 drinking and driving; pay $500. Dismissed charge was speeding 85/60.
Rebecca A. Umbreit, 44, Hinckley, was sentenced on DAS; pay $362.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.