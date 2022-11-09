Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Oct. 19, 20 and 31; Judge Erik J. Askegaard on Oct. 24, 25, 26 and 28:
Eric J. Gardner, 33, Deerwood, was sentenced on DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
Cassandra L. Losh, 32, Wahkon, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $290. Other charge was a stay of adjudication on DWI. Dismissed charges were two counts of DWI and one count of child endangerment.
Danny A. Nutter Sr., 62, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation - Inimical to Public Safety; serve 10 days; credit for 4 days served; pay $587. Dismissed charges were no proof of insurance and possess small amount of marijuana.
Jason R. Oestreich, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on 3rd degree refusal to submit to chemical test; serve 30 days; credit for 3 days served; pay $1,012. Dismissed charge was 4th degree DWI.
Melody M. Silvey-Stiner, 46, Aitkin, was sentenced on theft; serve 15 days; credit for 3 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charge was felony theft.
Matthew J. Laroque, 37, Columbia Heights, was sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; pay $212. Dismissed charge was felony 5th degree controlled substance crime.
Eric J. McDonnell, 43, Aitkin, received a stay of imposition on violate domestic abuse no contact order; serve 30 days; credit for 10 days served; Huber/STS at discretion of jail staff; pay $312. Dismissed charges were possess small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek J. Hron, 38, Bloomington, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; pay $1,117. Dismissed charges were 2nd degree DWI and open container.
Helen R. Olson, 40, McGregor, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 4 days served; pay $1,112. Dismissed charges were two counts DWI and no proof of insurance.
Jesse M. Carlson, 32, Farmington, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 76/60; pay $300.
Jacob O. Gruslin, 30, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for 6 days served; pay $462. Dismissed charges were domestic assault and two counts of violate domestic abuse no contact order.
Jonathan A. Hagen, 40, Aitkin, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $287.
Tyler M. Siltman, 33, Crosby, received a stay of adjudication on DAR; pay $375.
Andres Correa, 23, San Benito, Texas, was sentenced on hit and run property damage; pay $587. Dismissed charges were DAR and failure to drive with due care.
Nicholas C. Deleon, 32, Champlin, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day served; pay $617. Dismissed charges were two counts of DWI, DAS and open bottle.
Jasmine D. Handley, 29, Minneapolis, was sentenced on driving without a valid license; pay $187.
Shawn J. Hoffman, 50, Minneapolis, was sentenced on speeding 78/60; pay $147.
Gregory G. Landowski, 66, St. Paul, was sentenced on harassment; credit for 29 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon, impersonating a peace officer and make false representation/act as peace officer.
D’Shaun M. Lange, 25, Woodbury, was sentenced on disorderly conduct, pay $300.
Crystal A. Mason, 35, Isanti, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; serve 30 days; credit for 4 days served; pay $1,162; electronic monitoring; Huber/STS allowed. Dismissed charge was possession of drug paraphernalia.
Michael C. Nevans, 48, Chisholm, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 10 days served; Huber/STS at discretion of jail staff; pay $1,012. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
Timothy A. Strobel, 62, Outing, was sentenced on speeding 64/55; pay $127.
Wa M. Xiong, 64, Brooklyn Center, was sentenced on speeding 65/55; pay $127.
Clinton J. Nichols, 47, Luck, Wisconsin, was sentenced on give peace officer false name; credit for 4 days served; pay $137. Dismissed charge was obstruct legal process.
Roseanna L. Neumeyer, 33, Brooklyn Park, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 3 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony threats of violence and disorderly conduct.
D’Lena A. Strong, 19, Sisseton, South Dakota, was sentenced on giving peace officer false name; credit for 41 days served; pay $662. She was also sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 41 days; pay $50. Dismissed charges were introduce contraband into jail, 4th degree DWI and no Minnesota driver’s license.
