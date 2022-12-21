Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Nov. 23, 30 and Dec. 12; Judge Patricia A. Aanes on Dec. 6:
Brian E. Ihnot, 54, Bovey, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 8 days served. He was also sentenced on 5th degree possession of drugs; credit for 8 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance, 4th degree DWI, no proof of insurance, Driving After Revocation and window tint too dark.
James E. Magedanz, 76, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on harassment violate restraining order; pay $300.
Ashley A. Morris, 36, Brainerd, was sentenced on tamper with motor vehicle; pay $462.
George G. Pellinen, 42, Cook, was sentenced on felony 5th degree possession of drugs; serve 21 months; pay $137. Dismissed charges were two counts DWI, Driving After Cancellation - Inimical to Public Safety, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.
Annette G. Rauch, 59, Duluth, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $137.
William C. Wojciak, 20, Circle Pines, received a stay of adjudication on underage drinking and driving; pay $300.
Daniel B. Ober, 36, Mendota Heights, was sentenced on passing on the right when prohibited; pay $295.58.
Robert F. Peterson, 17, Kettle River, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 85/60; pay $400.
Danielle P. Smith, 49, Mora, was sentenced on 5th degree possession of marijuana; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 4th degree controlled substance sale, felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
James R. Springer, 52, Mora, was sentenced on felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance; pay $212. Dismissed charges were felony 4th degree controlled substance sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Violeta Dulevicius, 57, Plymouth, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 49/30; pay $300.
Angela M. Owen, 37, McGregor, was sentenced on theft of motor fuel from retailer; pay $362. Dismissed charge was theft of movable property.
Dennis E. Jorgenson, 70, Inver Grove Heights was sentenced on DAC-IPS; serve 10 days; credit for 3 days served; pay $662.
Michael L. Terry, 35, St. Louis, Missouri, was sentenced on felony criminal vehicular homicide; serve 365 days; credit for 68 days served; huber/STS at the discretion of the jail staff; pay $137.
Michael H. Wells, 33, Moorhead, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 79/60; pay $300.
