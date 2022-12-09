Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Nov. 15, 16, 21 and 22:
Chad A. Johnson, 43, Hibbing, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance; credit for 43 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charges were possession of hypodermic needle, possession of small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Timberly A. Partyka, 32, Brainerd was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day served; pay $687. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
Antonia J. Stittsworth, 47, McGregor, received a stay of adjudication on disorderly conduct; pay $300.
Jennifer M. L. Jensen, 51, Saint Francis, was sentenced on ATV operation rule violation; credit for 2 days served; pay $587. Dismissed charge was DWI.
Jon D. Knudsen, 69, Aitkin, was sentenced on trespassing; pay $305.75. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
Cheryl J. Martin, 67, Duluth, was sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; pay $137. Dismissed charge was felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance.
Steven T. Norgren, 53, Eden Prairie, received a stay of adjudication on failure to supervise/prevent spreading/extinguish campfire; pay $300.
Ezekiel C. Swedock, 17, Eagan, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 79/60; pay $300.
Anthony E. Vogtlin, 45, Deerwood, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of drugs; credit for 6 days served; pay $500. He was convicted but no sentence pronounced on possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed charge was felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance.
Josiah D. Perrine, 26, McGregor, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $287. He was also sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $287. Dismissed charges were obstruct legal process, no vehicle registration, and no proof of insurance.
Yavuz K. Tuluk, 20, New Brighton, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 85/55; pay $400.
