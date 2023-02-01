Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Jan. 10, 11, 17 and 23; Judge Charles D. Halverson on Jan. 13, 17, 18, 19 and 20:
Benjamin D. Steeves, 33, Mora, was sentenced on speeding 79/60; pay $147. Also sentenced on speeding 69/55; pay $137.
Titus J. M. Forseen, 23, Northome, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $287.
Brittney A. Hakola, 33, Hibbing, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 3rd degree possession of drugs; credit for 11 days served; pay $575. Dismissed charges were felony 2nd degree possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, Driving After Revocation, expired registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Loren L. Helmbrecht, 69, McGregor was sentenced on 5th degree assault; credit for 4 days served; pay $462. Dismissed charge was domestic assault.
John T. Ostlund, 46, Minnetonka, was sentenced on speeding 74/60; pay $137.
Gregory L. Peterson, 49, South St. Paul, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 73/60; pay $300.
Seth A. Raisch, 38, Superior, Wisconsin, was sentenced on felony failure to register primary address; serve 39 months; pay $212; dismissed charge was felony failure to register phone number.
Amanda V. Reynolds, 33, Sawyer, received a stay of adudication on speeding 69/60; pay $300.
Joseph G. Vaccaro, 33, St. Paul, was sentenced on speeding 72/60; pay $137.
Tami R. Warborg, 56, Blaine, was sentenced on DAR; pay $287.
Mary J. King, 64, Garrison, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; serve 30 days; credit for 1 day served; STS/huber at the discretion of jail staff; pay $1,087. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
Kirsten D. Bilden-Shah, 53, Apple Valley, was sentenced on speeding 64/30; pay $387.
Jacob H. Davies, 39, Brooklyn Center, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $300.
Elliott G. Peters, 61, San Diego, California, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
John D. Hacker, 42, Victoria, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 73/60; pay $300.
David W. Miller, 62, Isle, received a stay of adjudication on domestic assault; pay $300. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
Leanne N. Davis, 37, Blaine, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; credit for 3 days served; pay $387. Dismissed charges were three counts of domestic assault.
