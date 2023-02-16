Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Jan. 24, 25, 27 and 31 and Feb. 1,2,3 and 6; and Judge John DeSanto on Jan. 23 and Feb. 2 and 6:
Travis JA Basavage, 49, Bloomington, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $287.
Crosby K. Hoehne, 21, Osage, was sentenced on DAR; pay $287.
Jody A. Spreeman, 25, Aitkin, was sentenced on trespass; credit for 13 days served; pay $362.
Robert J. Westlund, 28, Sauk Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on domestic abuse- violate order for protection; credit for 3 days; pay $275. A charge of giving peace officer false name was dismissed.
Chelsie L. Andrews, 28, Brainerd, received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of drugs; credit for 3 days; pay $575. A charge of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession was dismissed.
Cory Q. Gunderson, 34, Isle, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $362.
Justin D. Lubins, 42, Aitkin, was sentenced on felony 1st degree DWI; committed to commissioner of corrections for 75 months; pay $212.
Nicole L. Meittunen, 35, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on failure to yield; pay $512. A charge of fail to drive with due care was dismissed.
William J. Rengo, 25, Aitkin, was sentenced on DAR; pay $287.
Robert J. Rich, 54, Chaska, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 81/60; pay $500.
James M. Sawatzke, 59, Buffalo, received a stay of adjudication on domestic assault; credit for 2 days; complete 25 hours community work service; pay $300. Dismissed charges were disorderly conduct and domestic assault.
Thomas L. Welch, 23, Atlanta, Georgia, was sentenced on possession of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle; credit for 3 days; pay $637. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession and no proof of insurance. He was also sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; pay $50.
Charles D. Zila, 60, McGregor, was sentenced on unsafe equipment; pay $277.
Kevin T. Tadlock, 35, Lino Lakes, received a stay of adjudication on traffic collision – driver fails to give information; pay $300. Dismissed charges were traffic collision – fail to notify owner of damaged property, traffic collision - driver fails to stop and operate snowmobile recklessly.
Cordell L. Schroeder, 46, North Branch, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $387. Dismissed charges were domestic assault (2) and 5th degree assault.
Brian L. Klitzke, 54, Osage, was sentenced on DAR; pay $287.
Ulla I. Miller, 47, McGregor, was sentenced on 4th degree damage to property; credit for 10 days; pay $212.
Jeffrey W. Thompson, 35, Superior, Wisconsin, was sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree controlled substance possession (2) and possession of small amount of marijuana.
Jeffrey T. Bulson, 40, Cromwell, was sentenced on illegal length walleye; pay $167.
Nicole M. Cameron, 40, Chanhassen, was sentenced on speeding 73/55; pay $147. A charge of Driving After Cancellation was dismissed.
Augustin D. Ganley, 36, St. Anthony, charged with trespass on critical public service facilities-pipeline, had the matter continued for dismissal; pay $250. Dismissed charges were obstruct legal process, unlawful assembly and presence at unlawful assembly.
Lynn E. Hodnett, 29, St. Paul, charged with unlawful assembly, had the matter continued for dismissal; pay $250. Dismissed charges were trespass on critical public service facilities - pipeline and presence at unlawful assembly.
Miranda L. Hunter, 38, Staples, was sentenced on illegal length walleye or northern; pay $167.
Bryant J. McConnell, 38, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on felony 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct; serve 270 days; credit for 31 days; pay $137; restitution to be determined. Dismissed charges were felony 1st degree criminal sexual conduct (2), felony 4th degree criminal sexual conduct; felony domestic assault, 5th degree criminal sexual conduct, felony 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct, felony 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, violate domestic abuse no contact order (2) and DAC-Inimical to Public Safety.
Amy L. Mitchell, 51, Hinckley, was sentenced on speeding 64/55; pay $127. Dismissed charges were DAC-IPS and DAR.
Robert J. P. Pearson, 47, Tucson, Arizona, was sentenced on driving without a valid license or vehicle class; pay $187. A charge of speeding 69/55 was dismissed.
Tamara E. Pitney, 51, Raleigh, North Carolina, was sentenced on speeding 68/55; pay $137. A charge of fail to obtain Minnesota driver’s license within 60 days was dismissed.
Dana A. Scanlan, 63, Northome, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; pay $1,112. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and open container.
Erick P. Bidwell, 42, McGregor, was sentenced on DAS; pay $287.
Christopher J. Wilson, 33, Minneapolis, was sentenced on 3rd degree possession of drugs; credit for 349 days; pay $137. He was also sentenced on overwork/mistreat animals; credit for 90 days.
