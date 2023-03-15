Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on Feb. 21 and 22; Judge Leslie May Metzen on Feb. 23; Judge Matthew Mallie on March 5 and 6; and Judge David Harrington on March 6:
Alexander J. Palm, 18, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on failure to stop at stop sign or line; pay $200.
Conner W. Halverson, 18, Elk River, was sentenced on 3rd degree refusal to submit to chemical test; serve 15 days; credit for 10 days served; pay $1,087. Dismissed charges were 4th degree DWI, no Minnesota driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding 85/60.
Jesse R. Sutherland, 34, Woodbury, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 75/60; pay $300.
Cheryl A. Carter, 60, Hibbing, was sentenced on allow open bottle; credit for 5 days served; pay $137. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance, no proof of insurance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard L Cunningham, 58, Winona, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $287.
Jonathan M. Phillips, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on interfering with 911 call; credit for 35 days served; pay $562. Dismissed charges were two counts of domestic assault, 4th degree criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
Cody J. Stevens, 19, Aitkin, was sentenced on traffic regulation- muffler required; pay $137. Dismissed charge was no proof of insurance.
Jonathon E. Treece, 41, Bigfork, was sentenced on felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance; commit to commissioner of corrections for 21 months; pay $212. Dismissed charges were possession of dangerous weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tracey E. Wiberg, 51, Aitkin, was sentenced on fleeing a peace officer; pay $287.
Thomas J. Andrzejewski, 64, Lino Lakes, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 80/60; pay $300.
Megan E. Berg, 38, Minneapolis, was sentenced on ignition interlock restriction violation; pay $287.
Lucero Lozano, 41, Duluth, received a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 15 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were possession of hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Judith A. Matthias, 81, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on duty to drive with due care; pay $250.
Aaron D. Schultz, 41, Minneapolis, was sentenced on DWI; pay $687. Dismissed charge was DWI.
Simone M. Senogles, 52, Bemidji, was charged with two counts of trespassing and two counts of unlawful assembly, had the matters continued for dismissal; pay $250 per each.
Justin N. Botting, 26, Middletown, Connecticut, was sentenced on speeding 90/60; pay $462. He was also sentenced on reckless driving; pay $287. Dismissed charges were reckless driving and seatbelt required.
Raymond P. Feltus, 55, Hill City, was sentenced on traffic collision; pay $262. Dismissed charge was 4th degree damage to property.
