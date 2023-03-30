Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Harrington on March 7; Judge Dale Albert Wolf on March 8, 10 and 20; Judge David Hermerding on March 13, 14, 16, 17 and 20; and Judge Matthew Mallie on March 14:
Joseph D. McConnell, 59, Aitkin was sentenced on seat belt required; pay $112.
Charles W. Purdy, 53, Prior Lake, was sentenced on careless driving; pay $387. Dismissed charges were open bottle and fail to signal for turn.
Emily J. Rukavina, 32, Grand Rapids, received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 56 days served; pay $375. Also received a statutory stay of adjudication on 5th degree assault. Dismissed charges were obstruct legal process, 5th degree assault, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Derek R. Bosarge, 45, Nashwauk, was sentenced on trespassing; pay $150.
Jennifer R. Hager, 41, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on trespassing; pay $150.
David L. Martini, 71, Spring Lake Park, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $287. Dismissed charge was seat belt required.
Lindsay F. A. McCullough, 39, Nashwauk, was sentenced on trespassing; pay $150.
Thomas T. O’Connor, 49, Polacca, Arizona, was sentenced on speeding 69/55; pay $137. Dismissed charge was no proof of insurance.
Nazariy Voronchak, 24, Minneapolis, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 74/60; pay $300.
Dallas D. Slater, 73, Ham Lake, was sentenced on violate cease and desist; pay $287.
Terese J. Coonfield, 36, Brainerd was convicted of 4th degree DWI with no sentenced pronounced. Also received a stay of adjudication on 5th degree possession of marijuana; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days served; Huber/STS approved; electronic monitoring allowed; pay $575. Dismissed charges were two counts of felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anakin C. Endrizzi, 17, Crosby, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; pay $612. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Alex R. Bazinet, 32, Eveleth, was sentenced on DAR; pay $287. Dismissed charge was failure to dim headlights.
Sawyer K. Bloch, 23, Grand Rapids, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $287. Dismissed charge was no proof of insurance.
Angela M. Castellini, 39, Coleraine, received a stay of adjudication on Driving After Cancellation; pay $200.
James B. Erickson, 55, Deerwood, was sentenced on DAS; pay $287. Dismissed charge was no proof of insurance.
Travis J. Furman, 46, Brainerd, received a stay of imposition on felony 3rd degree possession of controlled substance; credit for 9 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charge was possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jesse J. Hoard, 39, Roseau, was sentenced on speeding 75/60; pay $147. Dismissed charge was DAS.
Eric J. Moss, 30, Hill City, was sentenced on ATV operation on roads and right of ways; pay $137.
Daniel M. Noland Jr., 29, Duluth, was sentenced on felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle; credit for 157 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were speeding 115/55 - endanger person or property and DAR.
Clayton Oothoudt III, 54, Onigum, was sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $287. Dismissed charge was DAR.
Austin M. Sorenson, 28, Andover, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $300.
Fredrick C. Wilson, 45, Palisade, was sentenced on possession of drug paraphernalia; pay $137. Dismissed charge was 5th degree controlled substance possession.
Grace K. Williams, 19, Mora, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $287. Dismissed charge was 5th degree assault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.