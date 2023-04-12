Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge David Hermerding on March 21, 22, 24, 28, 29, 31 and April 3:
Michael J. Ellis, 74, Osakis, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $287. Dismissed charge was no proof of insurance.
Daniel W. Holland, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, was sentenced on school bus stop arm violation; pay $387.
Madeline M. Kohls, 28, Maple Plain, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $262.
Marko J. Lehtola, 23, Aitkin, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony possession of 5th degree controlled substance; credit for 10 days served; pay $500. Dismissed charges were felony 5th degree sale of controlled substance, no proof of insurance, no Minnesota driver’s license, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of harassment- violate restraining order.
Jonathan J. V. Thran, 34, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 3 days served; pay $612. Dismissed charges were two counts of 3rd degree DWI.
Tracy L. Zimprich, 46, Mounds View, was sentenced on 5th degree assault; pay $362. Dismissed charge was disorderly conduct.
Mark E. Chambers, 42, Menomonie, Wisconsin, received a stay of adjudication on failure to drive with due care; pay $200.
Donald A. Fena, 79, McGregor, received a stay of adjudication on failure to drive with due care; pay $300.
Abigail A. Neutgens, 20, Little Canada, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $300.
Craig W. Scheidt, 52, Baudette, was sentenced on no proof of insurance; pay $287. He was also sentenced on DAR; pay $287. Dismissed charges were speeding 67/55, Driving After Revocation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Clinton E. Smith, 26, Onamia, was sentenced on DAR; pay $287. Dismissed charge was possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rebecca M. Trowbridge, 42, Foley, was sentenced on felony 3rd degree controlled substance crime; serve 9 days; pay $600. Dismissed charges were felony 3rd degree controlled substance possession and felony 4th degree controlled substance crime.
Christopher T. Martin, 54, Hopkins, was sentenced on 3rd degree DWI; pay $3,972; serve 30 days on electric home monitoring; credit for 3 days served. Dismissed charge was 3rd degree DWI.
Shelia M. Benjamin, 54, Onamia, recieved a stay of imposition on felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance; credit for 41 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree possession of narcotic mixture and two counts of felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance.
Marc A. Fournier, 63, Aitkin, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 74/55; pay $300.
Jeffery A. Hallbeck, 51, Aitkin received a stay of adjudication on overwork/mistreat animals - torture; pay $200; restitution reserved for 60 days. Dismissed charge was felony overwork/mistreat animals.
Nicholas O. Manson, 25, Mora, was sentenced on 2rd degree DWI; serve 90 days; pay $2,122.94. Dismissed charges were 1st degree damage to property and DAR.
Thomas C. Pearson, 55, Brainerd, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 70/60; pay $300.
Amber R. Schuessier, 29, Remer, was sentenced on 2nd degree DWI; serve 30 days; electronic monitoring allowed; credit for 3 days served; pay $1,092. Dismissed charge was 2nd degree DWI.
Brandon M. Tjaden, 44, St. Cloud, was sentenced on felony 3rd degree possession of controlled substance; credit for 45 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charge was DAR.
Michael J. Stewart, 43, McGregor, was sentenced on Driving After Cancellation - Inimical to Public Safety; serve 30 days; credit for 2 days served; pay $662. Dismissed charge was failure to stop for stop sign.
Brenda L. Strong, 53, Aitkin, was sentenced on DWI; serve 45 days; credit for 30 days served; pay $1,092. Dismissed charges were 3rd degree DWI and DAR.
