TUESDAY, MAY 4
Scott Heyer - Drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - sale.
Rebecca Kallio - Traffic - DWI - refuse to submit to chemical test.
THURSDAY, MAY 6
Ashley Green - Theft - take/use/transfer movable Prop - no consent.
Andry Holm - Revocation of stay or initiate probation revocation for violating condition of stay - 2 counts.
Dylan King - Revocation of stay or initiate probation revocation for violating condition of stay.
Logan Nelson - Revocation of stay or initiate probation revocation for violating conditions of stay.
Cecily Talarico - Drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - possession.
FRIDAY, MAY 7
Marko Lehtola - Drugs - 5th degree controlled substance - possession.
SUNDAY, MAY 9
Bryan LaFlamme - Contempt of court, summarily punished - disorderly, contemptuous or insolent behavior - felony domestic assault.
