Monday, May 10
Brian Waddick - Criminal sexual conduct-first degree-penetration
Tuesday, May 11
Daniel Bisek - Domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order
Wednesday, May 12
Hunter Poree - Criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree-victim under 13
Brian Blaeser - Drugs-5th degree possession-not small amount marijuana
Dean Stine - DWI-3rd degree driving while impaired; one aggravating factor
Thursday, May 13
Jennifer Hansen - Possess/control/manufacture/sell/furnish/dispense/dispose of hypodermic syrunges/needles
Ronald Anderson - Probation violation
Walter Braatz - Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
Amber Carpenter - Check forgery
Yvette Clawson - Probation violation
Crystal Fiel - Probation violation
Sadie Tisdell - DWI-2nd degree driving while impaired; refuse to test
Sunday, May 15
Andrew Puckett - 3rd degree driving while impaired
