Monday, May 10

Brian Waddick - Criminal sexual conduct-first degree-penetration

Tuesday, May 11

Daniel Bisek - Domestic abuse no contact order-violate no contact order

Wednesday, May 12

Hunter Poree - Criminal sexual conduct-2nd degree-victim under 13

Brian Blaeser - Drugs-5th degree possession-not small amount marijuana

Dean Stine - DWI-3rd degree driving while impaired; one aggravating factor

Thursday, May 13

Jennifer Hansen - Possess/control/manufacture/sell/furnish/dispense/dispose of hypodermic syrunges/needles

Ronald Anderson - Probation violation

Walter Braatz - Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety

Amber Carpenter - Check forgery

Yvette Clawson - Probation violation

Crystal Fiel - Probation violation

Sadie Tisdell - DWI-2nd degree driving while impaired; refuse to test

Sunday, May 15

Andrew Puckett - 3rd degree driving while impaired

