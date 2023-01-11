Crashes
There were three crashes reported during Dec. 21-Jan. 3: on 1st St./E. Center Ave. in McGregor Dec. 21; on Lake Ave./172nd Pl. in McGregor Dec. 21; and on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin Dec. 26.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
A civil matter was reported on 488th Ln. in the McGregor area … a scam was reported on Goshawk St. in the Tamarack area … two reports were made about a property matter on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area.
Thursday, Dec. 22
Something unwanted was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 188th Ave./477th Ln. in the McGregor area … Theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Friday, Dec. 23
Trespass was reported at an undisclosed location in the McGrath area.
Saturday, Dec. 24
Someone was reported intoxicated on 1st St. W in Aitkin … a child matter was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Sunday, Dec. 25
Suspicious activity was reported on Service Dr. in Hill City.
Monday, Dec. 26
Harassment was reported in Isanti County.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Fraud was reported on 310th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Cedar St. N. in Hill City.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
ID theft was reported on 392nd Pl. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on Elm St. N. in Hill City.
Thursday, Dec. 29
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Deer St./Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a driving complaint was issued from Crow Wing County to Aitkin County … a juvenile matter was reported on Nature Ave. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on 498th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Dec. 30
An assault was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Someone was reported intoxicated on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Sunday, Jan. 1
A disturbance was reported on 540th St. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … a domestic disturbance was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
Monday, Jan. 2
A drug offense was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Something was reported abandoned on 250th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
