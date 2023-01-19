There were three crashes reported during the week: on 241st Pl. in the McGregor area Jan. 7; at an undisclosed location Jan. 10; and at another undisclosed location Jan. 10.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on Long Point Pl. in the McGregor area Jan. 7.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
A threat was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City.
Thursday, Jan. 5
A civil matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a neighbor matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … Suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin.
Friday, Jan. 6
Harassment was reported on 1st Ave. NW/2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor.
Saturday, Jan. 7
There were two reports of a vehicle in the ditch on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on 210th Pl. in the McGregor area … a civil matter was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … a child matter was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, Jan. 8
A juvenile matter was reported on 465th Ln. in the McGregor area … a child matter was reported on Hwy. 200 E. in the Hill City area.
Monday, Jan. 9
A disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … burglary was reported in Bovey.
Tuesday, Jan. 10
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin County … a disturbance was reported on 3rd St. NE in Aitkin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.