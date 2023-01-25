Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week: on Deer St./295th St. in the Aitkin area Jan. 16; and on Lake Ave./503rd St. in the McGregor area Jan. 16.
Wednesday, Jan. 11
Harassment was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported at McGregor High School … an order for protection or harassment order matter was reported at McGregor High School … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Main St. N. in Hill City.
Thursday, Jan. 12
An assault was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … an order for protection or harassment order matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a domestic dispute was reported on 220th St. in the McGrath area … shooting was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area.
Friday, Jan. 13
Burglary was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Great River Rd./547th Ln. in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 547th Ln. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on 472nd St. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Finlayson area.
Saturday, Jan. 14
No reports.
Sunday, Jan. 15
A disturbance was reported on Maddy St. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on Hwy. 27 in the Sturgeon Lake area.
Monday, Jan. 16
Theft was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 350th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Lake Ave. in McGregor … a domestic dispute was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Swatara area … an order for protection or harassment order matter was reported on 7th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
No reports.
