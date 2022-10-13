Crashes
Two crashes were reported during the week: on Minnesota Ave. N./3rd St. in Aitkin Sept. 27; and on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin Sept. 29.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
A drug offense was reported in Grand Rapids … harassment was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a runaway was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … a runaway was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
ID theft was reported on 270th Ln. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin … a threat was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin … a neighbor matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … an attempt to locate was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … harassment was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area.
Thursday, Sept. 29
A harassment or order for protection matter was reported twice on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 433rd Pl. in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Sept. 30
Theft was reported on 443rd Pl. in the Aitkin area … a warrant matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a threat was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … an ATV matter was reported on 410th Pl. in the Palisade area … a neighbor matter was reported on 437th Ln. in the Aitkin area … ID theft was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin.
Saturday, Oct. 1
A disturbance was reported twice on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 420th St. in the McGregor area … a warrant matter was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Oct. 2
A juvenile issue was reported on 372nd Pl. in the Hill City area … a criminal matter was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a domestic disturbance was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area.
Monday Oct. 3
Theft was reported on Park Ave. NE in Hill City … something was reported abandoned on Hwy. 18/321st Ave. in the Aitkin area … fraud was reported on Dam Lake St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 150th Ave. in the Tamarack area … an animal complaint was issued on 215th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday Oct. 4
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on 310th Ave. in the Isle area … something was reported stolen on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … a warrant matter was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … two reports of someone vulnerable were made on 7th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a scam was reported on 405th Pl. in the Palisade area … a disturbance was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area … a child matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
