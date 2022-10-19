Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week: on 240th Ave. in the McGregor area on Oct. 8; and on 2nd St. NE/1st Ave. NE in Aitkin Oct. 11.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a warrant matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a civil matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... a neighbor matter was reported on Forest Ave. SE in Hill City ... a burglary in progress was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area ... a disturbance was reported on Dove St. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Oct. 6
A disturbance was reported on Dove St. in the Aitkin area ... a neighbor matter was reported on 285th Pl. in the Isle area ... a disturbance was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Oct. 7
A property matter was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin ... a warrant matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... an animal complaint was issued on 280th Ave. in the Isle area ... a property matter was reported at an undisclosed location.
Saturday, Oct. 8
A property matter was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... theft was reported on 150th Pl. in the Finlayson area ... a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a scam was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area ... a scam was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Sunday, Oct. 9
ID theft was reported on 389th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... something was reported abandoned on Lake Ave. E in Hill City ... a property matter was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin ... ID theft was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area ... a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... a child matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 372nd Pl. in the Hill City area.
Monday, Oct. 10
A property matter was reported twice on 328th Ave. in the Isle area ... a property matter was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 450th St. in the Palisade area.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Theft was reported on 210th Pl. in the Jacobson area ... a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... trespass was reported on 202nd Pl. in the McGregor area ... a pursuit was reported on Hwy. 169.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
A property matter was reported on 156th Pl. in the Tamarack area ... harassment was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area ... trespass was reported in ACSO impound lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.