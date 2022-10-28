One crash was reported during the week: on Minnesota Ave. N./2nd St. in Aitkin Oct. 14.
Thursday, Oct. 13
A property matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on 420th Ln. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 476th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Oct. 14
A property matter was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a driving complaint was issued from Ukura’s in McGregor.
Saturday, Oct. 15
A disturbance was reported on Westwood Dr. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on S. 1st St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on Southgate Dr. in Aitkin.
Sunday, Oct. 16
A disturbance was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on 280th Ave. in the Isle area … theft was reported on 334th Pl. in the Palisade area … an assault was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a harassment or order for protection matter was reported twice on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Monday Oct. 17
A property matter was reported on 471st Ln. in the Tamarack area … an assault was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a warrant matter was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor.
Tuesday Oct. 18
Theft was reported on Warren St. N. in Tamarack … fraud was reported on 353rd Ave. in the Hill City area … a disturbance was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area.
