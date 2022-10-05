Crashes
Two crashes were reported during the week: on 1st Ave. NE/2nd St. NE in Aitkin Sept. 23; and on Minnesota Ave. N/3rd St. in Aitkin Sept. 27.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Burglary was reported on 150th Ave. in the Tamarack area … a court order was reported on 2nd Ave. SE/1st St. SE in Aitkin … an animal matter was reported on 420th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Suspicious activity was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area … a burglary in progress was reported on 365th Ln. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 468th Ln. in the McGregor area … a drug offense was reported in Grand Rapids … someone was reported intoxicated on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … vandalism was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Sept. 23
Something counterfeit was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … an animal complaint was issued on 280th Ave. in the Isle area … Suspicious activity was reported on 348th Pl. in the Hill City area … a disturbance was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Suspicious activity was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … a firearm was reported on Blind Lake ATV Trails … a property matter was reported on 420th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin.
Sunday, Sept. 25
A threat was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on 380th St. in the McGregor area … something was reported missing on 438th Ln. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 3rd St. NE in Aitkin … a neighbor matter was reported on 286th Ln. in the Aitkin area … someone was reported intoxicated on Dove St. in the Aitkin area … a domestic disturbance was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area.
Monday, Sept. 26
A warrant matter was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … a neighbor matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … fraud was reported on 351st Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday Sept. 27
A drug offense was reported in Grand Rapids … harassment was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on 387th Ln. in the McGregor area … a runaway was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … a runaway was reported on 4th St. SE in Aitkin.
