There were five crashes reported during the week: on Ione Ave. NW/Pine St. N in Hill City Nov. 2; on Hwy. 200/198th Ave. in the Jacobson area Nov. 4; on 2nd St. NE/7th Ave. NE in Aitkin Nov. 4; on Hwy. 169/415th Ln. in the Aitkin area Nov. 4; and on Nature Ave./UT Rd. 447 in the Palisade area Nov. 8.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
Theft was reported on Loon Ave. in the McGregor area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Goshawk St./480th St. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Nov. 3
A warrant matter was reported on 240th Pl. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Nov. 4
A warrant matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … someone was reported intoxicated on 180th St./260th Pl. in the McGrath area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch at an undisclosed location.
Saturday, Nov. 5
A disturbance was reported at an undisclosed location … a predatory offender matter was reported on 240th Pl. in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Nov. 6
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 350th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported at Paulbeck’s County Market.
Monday, Nov. 7
A disturbance was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
Suspicious activity was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 186th St. in the Isle area … burglary was reported on 520th Ln. in the McGregor area.
