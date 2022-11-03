Crashes
Two crashes were reported during the week: on Great River Rd./480th St. in the Palisade area Oct. 19; and at an undisclosed location on Oct. 22.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Theft was reported on 2nd St. E in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Tingdale St. N. in Tamarack … burglary was reported on 480th St. in the Tamarack area … theft was reported on Pacific St. SW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 364th Ln./193rd Pl. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Someone was reported intoxicated on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … an assault was reported on Henrietta Ave. SE in Hill City … theft was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Oct. 21
Shooting was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … two reports of an assault were made on the Great River Road in the Jacobson area.
Saturday, Oct. 22
No reports.
Sunday Oct. 23
Illegal burning was reported on 484th St. in the McGregor area … theft was reported on the Soo Line Trail … a neighbor complaint was issued on 487th St. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 430th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday Oct. 24
A gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a drug offense was reported in the Palisade area … ID theft was reported on Pine St. NW in Hill City … fraud was reported on 157th Ave. in the Tamarack area … burglary was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday Oct. 25
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Great River Rd/430th St. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a property matter was reported on 2nd Ave. SE in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
