There was one crash reported on Nov. 14 on Hwy. 169 in Garrison.
Wednesday, Nov. 9
A neighbor matter was reported on 186th Pl. in Jacobson ... vandalism was reported on Ione Ave. NW in Hill City ... something stolen was reported on Highland Ave. SW in Hill City ... a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin.
Thursday, Nov. 10
A property matter was reported on 487th St. in McGregor.
Friday, Nov. 11
A pursuit was reported west bound on 210 in Aitkin ... a vehicle matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in Aitkin ... an animal was reported on 220th Ln. in Aitkin.
Saturday, Nov. 12
A burglary was reported on Hwy. 18 in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 500th Ln. in Palisade ... a disturbance was reported on 363rd Ln. in McGregor ... a property matter was reported on W. Co. Line Rd. in Hill City ... a disturbance was reported on 198th Ave. in Jacobson.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Something suspicious was reported on Ripple Ln. in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin.
Monday, Nov. 14
A disturbance was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City ... an animal was reported on Cherry St. in Aitkin ... a burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in McGregor.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Theft was reported on 182nd Ave. in McGregor ... burglary was reported on Hwy. 65 in McGregor ... a threat was reported on Oak Ave. in Aitkin ... a disturbance was reported on 190th St. in Isle.
