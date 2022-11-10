One crash was reported during the week: on Hwy. 169/370th Ln. in the Aitkin area Oct. 26.
Fires
One fire call was reported during the week: on 220th St. in the McGrath area Oct. 30.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Jones Rd. in McGrath … theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … burglary was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 350th Pl. in the Hill City area.
Thursday, Oct. 27
An animal complaint was issued on Pike Ave. in the Aitkin area … contempt of court was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … burglary was reported on 210th St. in the Isle area … a juvenile issue was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on 210th Pl. in the McGregor area.
Friday, Oct. 28
Theft was reported on Hill Lake Rd. … an assault was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area … burglary was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Sturgeon Lake area … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … theft was reported on 360th St. in the Aitkin area … a predatory offender registration matter was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Oct. 29
An assault was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … trespass was reported on 186th Pl. in the Jacobson area.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Suspicious activity was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a harassment or order for protection violation was reported on Deer St. in the Aitkin area … a harassment or order for protection violation was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Monday, Oct. 31
A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … trespass was reported on 420th Ave. in the Swatara area … a juvenile issue was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Palisade area … fraud was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … theft was reported on E. Center Ave. in McGregor … vandalism was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
A noise complaint was issued on 4th St. SE in Aitkin … a drug offense was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … an assault was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area.
