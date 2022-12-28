Crashes
There was one crash reported between Dec. 7-20: on Lake Ave./487th St. in the McGregor area Dec. 8.
Fires
There was one fire call reported between Dec. 7-20: on Cook St. in Palisade Dec. 18.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
ID Theft was reported on 442nd Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a scam was reported on 420th Ave. in the Swatara area ... ID theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the McGrath area ... a neighbor matter was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin.
Thursday, Dec. 8
An attempt to locate was issued on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... trespass was reported on 288th Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a warrant matter was reported on 309th St. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Dec. 9
Theft was reported on 180th St. in the McGrath area ... a property matter was reported on 305th St. in the Aitkin area ... a threat was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area ... something was reported abandoned at Fireside in McGregor.
Saturday, Dec. 10
A disturbance was reported on 465th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a domestic dispute was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Something was reported missing on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Monday, Dec. 12
A disturbance was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin ... trespass was reported on 327th Ave. in the Isle area ... a disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
A disturbance was reported on Kestrel Ave., Aitkin County … a property matter was reported on Summit Ave. NE in Hill City ... a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
ID theft was reported on 110th Ave. in the Finlayson area ... theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin ... an animal complaint was issued on N 4th Ave. in Palisade ... a vehicle was reported in the ditch on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin.
Thursday, Dec. 15
A property matter was reported on 2nd Ave. SW in Aitkin ... a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Dec. 16
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 305th Ave./Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area ... a neighbor matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area ... theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. N in Aitkin ... an assault was reported on Iverson Ln. in McGregor.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Burglary was reported on 110th St. in the Isle area ... a disturbance was reported on 188th Pl. in the McGrath area ... a disturbance was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City.
Sunday, Dec. 18
No reports.
Monday, Dec. 19
A juvenile issue was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... theft was reported on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area ... a property matter was reported on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin ... a child matter was reported on 115th Ln. in the Isle area ... suspicious activity was reported on 400th Ln. in the McGregor area ... suspicious activity was reported on W White Pine Trail in the McGrath area.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... something was reported stolen on 352nd Ln. in the Aitkin area.
