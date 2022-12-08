There was one crash reported during Nov. 16-29: on 220th St. in the Aitkin area Nov. 17.
Fires
There was one fire call reported during Nov. 16-29: on 380th St./205th Pl. in the McGregor area Nov. 17.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
Theft was reported on Lily Ave. in McGregor … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, Nov. 17
Fraud was reported on 180th St. in the McGrath area … ID theft was reported on 190th Ave. in the McGregor area … a juvenile matter was reported on 372nd Pl. in the Hill City area.
Friday, Nov. 18
Burglary was reported on 380th St. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Nov. 19
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 65 in Aitkin County.
Sunday, Nov. 20
A property matter was reported on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on Hwy. 210/Hwy. 169 in Aitkin County.
Monday, Nov. 21
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 169/405th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a stop arm violation was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Great River Rd. in the Aitkin area … Suspicious activity was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on Lake Ave./187th Ln. in the McGregor area … a drug offense was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor.
Wednesday, Nov.23
No reports.
Thursday, Nov.24
An assault was reported on 392nd Pl. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 218th Ln. in the Isle area.
Friday, Nov. 25
A neighbor complaint was issued on 216th Pl. in the McGregor area
Saturday, Nov. 26
A pedestrian matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Sunday, Nov. 27
Suspicious activity was reported on 126th Pl. in the McGrath area.
Monday, Nov. 28
Fraud was reported on Main St. in Palisade … a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
Suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on 290th Pl. in the Palisade area … fraud was reported on Kestrel Ave. in Tamarack … a probation matter was reported on 630th Ln. in the Hill City area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.