There were no crashes or fire calls reported during the week.
Wednesday, Jan. 18
A disturbance was reported on 180th St. in the McGrath area.
Thursday, Jan. 19
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area … a property matter was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City … fraud was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … ID theft was reported on 385th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Jan. 20
A vehicle was reported in the ditch at an undisclosed location … a scam was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … an assault was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a threat was reported on Stoner Ave. SW in Hill City … a disturbance was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Jan. 21
A harassment or order for protection matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin.
Sunday, Jan. 22
Shooting was reported on 251st Pl. in the McGregor area … a probation matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Monday, Jan. 23
A property matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a criminal matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a warrant matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a civil matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
Suspicious activity was reported on 483rd St. in the McGregor area … a gas drive-off was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … an animal complaint was issued on 183rd Ave. in the McGregor area.
