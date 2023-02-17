There were two crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area Feb. 3; and on Red Oak Dr. in Aitkin Feb. 4.
Wednesday, Feb. 1
A child matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on 400th Ave. in the Aitkin area … a child matter was reported on 630th Ln. in the Hill City area.
Thursday, Feb. 2
No reports.
Friday, Feb. 3
A disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Harassment was reported on 3rd St. SE in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a child matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Sunday, Feb. 5
A harassment or order for protection matter was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Monday, Feb. 6
Theft was reported on 380th St. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Tuesday, Feb. 7
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 220th St. in the Isle area … someone was reported intoxicated on Lake Ave. W. in Hill City … a scam was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … ID theft was reported on 455th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on 2nd St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 476th St. in the McGregor area.
