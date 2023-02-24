There was one crash reported during the week: on 400th Ave. in the Aitkin area Feb. 11.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
A gas drive-off was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a child matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Suspicious activity was reported on Nature Ave. in the Aitkin area … a stop arm violation was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the Tamarack area … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the Aitkin area … a neighbor matter was reported on 285th Pl. in the Isle area … a stop arm violation was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a juvenile issue was reported on Oak Ave. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance ws reported on 5th Ave. NW in Aitkin.
Friday, Feb.10
Theft was reported on 182nd Pl. in the Jacobson area … theft was reported on Maddy St. in McGregor … a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on 385th Pl. in the Isle area … a disturbance was reported on 327th Ave. in the Isle area.
Saturday, Feb. 11
A vehicle was reported in the ditch on 290th St./400th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, Feb. 12
A juvenile matter was reported on Hwy. 27 in the Sturgeon Lake area.
Monday, Feb. 13
Suspicious activity was reported on 322nd Ln. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile issue was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … something was reported stolen on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Grouse St. in the McGregor area … a domestic dispute was reported on S. Maddy St. in McGregor.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
A drug offense was reported on SE 4th St. in Grand Rapids … theft was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … a scam was reported on Grove St. in the Palisade area … something criminal was reported on 1st Ave. NE in Aitkin … ID theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area.
