There were seven crashes reported during the week: on 185th Pl. in the Jacobson area Feb. 16; on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area Feb. 20; on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin County on Feb. 20; on Hwy. 169/Airport Rd. in Hill City Feb. 20; on Hwy. 169 near Quadna in Hill City Feb. 20; on 385th Ave./Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area Feb. 21; and on 1st St. NW/8th Ave. NW in Aitkin Feb. 21.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on 355th Ave. in the Aitkin area Feb. 20.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
A disturbance was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Fraud was reported on 309th St. in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Feb.17
A drug offense was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … a juvenile matter was reported on 367th Ln. in the McGregor area.
Saturday, Feb. 18
A disturbance was reported on 5th St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a scam was reported on 512th Ln. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … harassment was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 340th Pl. in the Hill City area.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Something criminal was reported on 326th Ave. in the Isle area.
Monday, Feb. 20
A noise complaint was issued on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin … something was reported missing on 600th Ln. in the Hill City area.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Harassment was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … an assault was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City … an assault was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area.
