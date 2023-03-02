Aitkin County Sheriff's Report graphic

Crashes

 There were seven crashes reported during the week: on 185th Pl. in the Jacobson area Feb. 16; on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area Feb. 20; on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin County on Feb. 20; on Hwy. 169/Airport Rd. in Hill City Feb. 20; on Hwy. 169 near Quadna in Hill City Feb. 20; on 385th Ave./Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area Feb. 21; and on 1st St. NW/8th Ave. NW in Aitkin Feb. 21.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.