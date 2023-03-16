Crashes
There were four crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 169/390th St. March 1; on S. 2nd St. in McGregor March 3; on N. Maddy St. in McGregor March 6; and on 3rd St. NW/6th Ave. NW in Aitkin March 7.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on 290th St. in the Aitkin area March 7.
Wednesday, March 1
A juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … theft was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin … a burglary in progress was reported on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin.
Thursday, March 2
A drug offense was reported on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area … a juvenile issue was reported on Quadna Mountain Rd. in Hill City.
Friday, March 3
A property matter was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area … There were two reports of a disturbance on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Saturday, March 4
Theft was reported on 183rd Ave. in the McGregor area … a child matter was reported on 4th Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Sunday, March 5
Theft was reported on 483rd St. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area … a domestic disturbance was reported on 370th St. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, March 6
A disturbance was reported on Osprey Ave. in the Swatara area … suspicious activity was reported on 7th Ave. NE in Aitkin … a runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … an assault was reported on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin County … someone was reported intoxicated on 4th St. NW in Aitkin … something was reported missing on Minnesota Ave. S in Aitkin.
Tuesday, March 7
Report of a warrant was issued on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on Service Dr. in Hill City … theft was reported on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area … a harassment or order for protection violation was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area … burglary was reported on Goshawk St. in the McGregor area.
