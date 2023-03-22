There were three crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 169/645th Ln. in the Hill City area March 11; at an undisclosed location in the McGregor are March 11; and on Minnesota Ave. N. in Aitkin March 13.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on Deer St. in the Aitkin area March 14.
Wednesday, March 8
A runaway was reported on 200th Ave. in the McGregor area … suspicious activity was reported on 442nd Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, March 9
Theft was reported on Meadow Dr. in McGregor … there were three reports of harassment or order for protection violations on 4th St. NE in Aitkin.
Friday, March 10
There were two reports of harassment or order for protection violations on 289th Ln. in the Aitkin area … a juvenile matter was reported on 6th Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Saturday, March 11
A disturbance was reported on Hwy. 65 in the McGregor area.
Sunday, March 12
A property matter was reported on 4th Ave. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 440th Pl. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, March 13
A gas drive-off was reported on Service Dr. in Hill City … ID theft was reported on 348th Ln. in the Aitkin area … ID theft was reported on 395th Pl. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on Hwy. 18 in the Aitkin area … someone vulnerable was reported on Greenfield Ave. SW in Hill City … a property matter was reported on 280th St. in the Aitkin area.
