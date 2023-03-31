Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: on 1st St. NW/1st Ave. NW in Aitkin March 17; on Hwy. 65/N. Maddy St. in McGregor March 17; and on Eagle St. in the Aitkin area March 17.
Fires
There was one fire call during the week: on 4th St. NW in Aitkin March 16.
Wednesday, March 15
A juvenile matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … a threat was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area … harassment was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a probation matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a threat was reported on 437th Ln. in the Aitkin area.
Thursday, March 16
A property matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on Long Point Pl. in the McGregor area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a property matter was reported on Bunker Hill Dr. in Aitkin.
Friday, March 17
Theft was reported on 526th St. in the McGregor area … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 65 in Aitkin County … harassment was reported on 3rd Ave. SE in Aitkin.
Saturday, March 18
Suspicious activity was reported on 678th St. in the Hill City area.
Sunday, March 19
A domestic disturbance was reported on Summit Ave. NE in Hill City … something was reported stolen on Maple Ave. NW in Hill City.
Monday, March 20
A disturbance was reported on 340th Ave. in the Hill City area … a child matter was reported on Eagle St. in the Aitkin area … a neighbor matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on 342nd Ln. in the Aitkin area … a property matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin.
Tuesday, March 21
Theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Palisade area … theft was reported on 310th St. in the Aitkin area … suspicious activity was reported on 420th Ave. in the Aitkin area … there were two reports of a harassment or order for protection matter on 443rd Ln. in the Palisade area … suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … a vehicle was reported in the ditch on Hwy. 200 in the Hill City area.
