Crashes
There were two crashes reported during the week: on Hwy. 65 in the McGrath area March 23; and on Osprey Ave. in the Swatara area March 23.
Wednesday, March 22
Fraud was reported on Dove St. in the Aitkin area … a disturbance was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin.
Thursday, March 23
Fraud was reported on 270th St. in the Aitkin area … theft was reported on 202nd Pl in the McGregor area.
Friday, March 24
Fraud was reported on Grouse St. in the McGregor area … a civil matter was reported on 437th Ln in the Aitkin area … vandalism was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin … suspicious activity was reported on 353rd Ave. in the Hill City area … something was reported missing on 185th Pl in the McGregor area.
Saturday, March 25
No reports
Sunday, March 26
No reports.
Monday, March 27
A juvenile issue was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor … theft was reported on 208th Pl in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, March 28
Suspicious activity was reported on 310th Pl in the Aitkin area … a driving complaint was issued on Hwy. 210 in Aitkin County … burglary was reported on Summit Ave. NE in Hill City … a domestic disturbance was reported on 270th Ave. in the Palisade area … a warrant matter was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin … Someone was reported intoxicated on Kestrel Ave. in the McGregor area.
Wednesday, March 29
A Line 3 Pipeline matter was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area … a disturbance was reported on 2nd St. NE/1st Ave NE in Aitkin.
Thursday, March 30
No reports.
Friday, March 31
A threat was reported on Ione Ave. NW in Hill City.
Saturday, April 1
Someone was reported intoxicated on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin … a car versus animal incident was reported on Tame Fish Lake Rd. in the Aitkin area.
Sunday, April 2
No reports.
Monday, April 3
No reports.
Tuesday, April 4
ID theft was reported on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin … a disturbance was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin.
Note: When “no reports” is listed, that is not necessarily the case. The Age does not report alarms, ambulance calls, mental health calls, deceased people, traffic stops or “no press” entries.
