Crashes
There were three crashes reported during the week: on 2nd St. NW/4th Ave. NW in Aitkin on Sept. 13; on 3rd St. NW in Aitkin Sept. 17; and on 435th St. in the McGregor area Sept. 17.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
A neighbor complaint was issued on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area ... theft was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Hill City area ... theft was reported on 2nd St. NE in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on Main St. N. in Tamarack ... suspicious activity was reported on 363rd Ln. in the McGregor area.
Thursday, Sept. 15
A civil matter was reported on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... a civil matter was reported on 520th Ln. in the McGregor area ... a juvenile issue was reported on 405th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Friday, Sept. 16
A property matter was reported on 2nd St. NW in Aitkin ... a harassment order or order for protection matter was reported on Air Park Dr. in Aitkin ... a harassment order or order for protection matter was reported on 321st Ave. in the Aitkin area ... someone was reported intoxicated on 251st Pl. in the McGregor area ... a drug offense was reported on 438th Ln. in the Palisade area ... a pursuit was reported on 400th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Vandalism was reported on Loon Ave. in the Jacobson area ... trespass was reported on Lily Ave. in McGregor ... a harassment or order for protection matter was reported on Air Park Dr. N Aitkin.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Theft was reported on Hwy. 47 in the Aitkin area ... a juvenile issue was reported twice on Hwy. 169 in the Aitkin area ... suspicious activity was reported on Great River Rd. in the Jacobson area ... a property matter was reported on 301st Pl. in the Aitkin area ... a property matter was reported on 430th Ave. in the Aitkin area.
Monday, Sept. 19
Suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... a court order matter was reported on Minnesota Ave. S. in Aitkin ... something was reported counterfeit on Hwy. 210 in the McGregor area.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
A disturbance was reported on 505th Ln. in the Tamarack area ... a disturbance was reported on 4th St. NW in Aitkin ... a child matter was reported on S. 2nd St. in McGregor ... suspicious activity was reported on 1st St. NW in Aitkin ... suspicious activity was reported on 420th Ave. in the Swatara area ... an assault was reported on 251st Pl. in the McGregor area.
