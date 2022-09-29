Appearing in Aitkin County Court before Judge Matthew Mallie on Sept. 6, 7, and 8; Judge Dale Albert Wolf on Sept. 14 and Judge David Hermerding on Sept. 19:
Michelle D. Kruchten, 37, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on school bus stop arm violation; pay $325.
Kirk F. Powers, 24, Grand Rapids, received a statutory stay of adjudication on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; credit for 67 days served; pay $575. Dismissed charge was possession of drug paraphernalia.
Adrianna L. Benjamin-Sam, 21, Shakopee, received a stay of imposition pursuant to M.S. 609.135 on felony 5th degree controlled substance possession; pay $75. Dismissed charges were giving peace officer false name, possession of a legend drug, possession of hypodermic needle/syringe and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodney J. Labrosse, 26, Bovey, was sentenced on Driving After Revocation; pay $287.
Montrell B. Saba Sr., 32, Aitkin, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 2 days served; pay $212. Dismissed charges were two counts of felon in possession of firearm, two counts of felon in possession of ammunition, 2nd degree assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles N. Thacker, 41, Aitkin, was sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $362. Dismissed charges were two counts domestic assault.
Vladimir Artemenko, 23, Coon Rapids, was sentenced on Driving After Suspension; pay $287.
Tony S. Aschoff, 61, Isle, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day served; pay $687.
Mark D. Bystrom, 57, Dayton, was sentenced on speeding 80/60; pay $127.
Daniel O. Carlile, 62, Saginaw, was sentenced on driving restrictions - drive/operate/control motor vehicle without ignition interlock; pay $362.
Spencer W. Carter, 25, Pequot Lakes, was sentenced on duty to drive with due care; pay $287.
Joey J. Ferrara, 61, Aitkin, was sentenced on possess/sale small amount of marijuana; pay $137. Also sentenced on unmarked or improperly marked fish house or other shelter; pay $112. Dismissed charge was obstructing legal process.
Kate J. Hanke, 52, Grand Rapids, received a stay of adjudication on speeding 81/60; pay $250.
Falon L. Jackson, 34, McGregor, was sentenced on 4th degree DWI; credit for 2 days served; pay $612. Also sentenced on disorderly conduct; pay $50. Dismissed charge was 3rd degree DWI refuse to submit to chemical test.
Robert K. Kokesh, 57, Brainerd, was sentenced on DWI; credit for 1 day served; pay $687. Dismissed charge was of similar nature.
Shawn M. Nelson, 39, Duluth received a stay of adjudication on speeding 71/55; pay $250.
Josette M. Page-Stockard, 32, Palisade, was sentenced on driving without a valid license or vehicle class type; pay $287.
Adam T. Peterson, 38, Harris, was sentenced on failure to return permit to carry; credit for 8 days served; pay $137. Dismissed charge was felony 5th degree possession of controlled substance.
Ryan E. Reed, 30, McGrath, was sentenced on domestic assault; credit for 2 days served; 25 hours of community service; pay $387.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.